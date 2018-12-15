SnodeCoin (SND) Achieves Market Cap of $305,800.00

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. SnodeCoin has a market cap of $305,800.00 and $2,948.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnodeCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One SnodeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.02147234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00174287 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030848 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SnodeCoin Profile

SnodeCoin’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 9,956,459 coins and its circulating supply is 9,156,459 coins. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto. SnodeCoin’s official website is snode.co.

SnodeCoin Coin Trading

SnodeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnodeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnodeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

