Solitario Zinc (XPL) Given a $1.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in Peru and Alaska. Its principal mineral property assets are the 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in Peru; and the 50% interest in the Lik zinc deposit located in Alaska.

