Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price

Media headlines about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

