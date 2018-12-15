SONO (SONO) Trading Down 41.2% Over Last 7 Days

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. SONO has a total market cap of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

About SONO

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 713,779 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

