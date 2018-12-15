Soros Fund Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,017 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,578,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 501,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,419,000 after acquiring an additional 500,896 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 374,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/soros-fund-management-llc-has-2-21-million-holdings-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.