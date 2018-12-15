Soros Fund Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,343 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,453,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $100.89 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/soros-fund-management-llc-has-553000-stake-in-cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe.html.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.