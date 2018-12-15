Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stock

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 110,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.7% in the second quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 92,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 85,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 35,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

