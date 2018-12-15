SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.0568

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $828,301.00 and $209.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00003093 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

