South State’s (SSB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their sell rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a report released on Friday. Stephens currently has a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on South State to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of South State in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.81. 325,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that South State will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of South State by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in South State by 75.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

