S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $164.99 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

