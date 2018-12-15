SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC and EXX. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $66,045.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003100 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.