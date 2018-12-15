SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (SDISY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

SDISY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.42.

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

