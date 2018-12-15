Square Enix (SQNXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

