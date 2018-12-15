SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $511,792.00 and approximately $7,930.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.02122770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00141450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00173814 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

