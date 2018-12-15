Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 730.31 ($9.54).

LON STAN opened at GBX 604.70 ($7.90) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($76,048.61). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 152,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38), for a total value of £975,646.87 ($1,274,855.44).

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

