Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys Shares of 27,059 Apergy Corp (APY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,853,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

