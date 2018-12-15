Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $983,000 Stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 410.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 246,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 198,238 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 339.1% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Shares of FTNT opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,638.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,929. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

