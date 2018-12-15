Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Insider Douglas J. Flint Buys 40,000 Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £88,400 ($115,510.26).
LON:SLA opened at GBX 246.15 ($3.22) on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 417 ($5.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382.75 ($5.00).
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
