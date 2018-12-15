Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth $22,505,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $326.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 2.07. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.62.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

