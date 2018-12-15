Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Performer”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 417 ($5.45) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 382.75 ($5.00).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 246.15 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £119,000 ($155,494.58). Also, insider John Devine bought 15,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £49,967.34 ($65,291.18). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,772 shares of company stock valued at $25,751,838.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

