Stantec Inc. (STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Howard Weil upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,506,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,378 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.18. Stantec has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $690.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.73 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

