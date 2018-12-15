State Street (STT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Mounting expenses, despite cost control efforts, remains a major concern as it might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, uncertainty about the performance of capital markets, which is expected to impact its trading services revenues makes us apprehensive. However, the company's new business wins, rising interest rates and strategic acquisitions are likely to continue supporting its profitability. Also, strong capital position and earnings strength will drive the company's capital deployment actions.”

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.73.

NYSE STT opened at $63.53 on Thursday. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in State Street by 40.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,396 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in State Street by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,497 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 456.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1,216.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 996,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.