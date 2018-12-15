Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Neraex, DEx.top and Livecoin. Status has a market cap of $48.21 million and $2.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.02082505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00140686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00174093 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Livecoin, IDEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, IDCM, ABCC, IDAX, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Liqui, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Ovis, Koinex, ChaoEX, DDEX, Bittrex, DragonEX, HitBTC, Neraex, Binance, BigONE, Bithumb, TOPBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

