Stephen E. Budorick Buys 1,035 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,001.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OFC stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

