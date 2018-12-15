Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Price Target to $17.07

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $17.07 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.62.

NBIX opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $376,809.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

