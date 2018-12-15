Stitch Fix (SFIX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $147,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

