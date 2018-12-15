Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by TechnipFMC (FTI) Board of Directors

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan, which allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares on Wednesday, December 12th. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

FTI stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

