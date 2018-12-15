StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BANX. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.35.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.