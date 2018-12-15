StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BANX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCastle Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities upped their target price on StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.35. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

