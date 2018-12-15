Storm Resources (SRX) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at GMP Securities

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at GMP Securities from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday. GMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.30.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach. Storm Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.