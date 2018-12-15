Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Stratasys worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.55 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.38, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

