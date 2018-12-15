Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,297.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,526 shares of company stock valued at $607,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $166.56 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

