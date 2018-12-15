Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Carnival plc (CUK)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Carnival were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carnival by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 691.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 10.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE CUK opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 46,290 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $2,635,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Carnival plc (CUK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/summit-global-investments-increases-position-in-carnival-plc-cuk.html.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.