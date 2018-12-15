Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in TELUS Co. (TU)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TELUS were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TELUS by 55.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 876,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 311,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 207.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TELUS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,818,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 178,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TU opened at $34.84 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4158 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 80.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

