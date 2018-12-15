Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

