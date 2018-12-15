Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Tops $356,274.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $356,274.00 and $1,573.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.01181559 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00012815 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007879 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 17,558,141 coins and its circulating supply is 8,669,252 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

