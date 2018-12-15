Suncor Energy (SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at GMP Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by research analysts at GMP Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SU opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 80.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

