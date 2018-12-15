SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Ryder System (R)

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

R stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In other news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

