SunTrust Banks Raises TreeHouse Foods (THS) Price Target to $50.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.58.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.