Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Superior Energy Services worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $625.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian K. Moore acquired 70,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,276.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 139,000 shares of company stock worth $596,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

SPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

