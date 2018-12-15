Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Supervalu were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVU. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Supervalu in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Supervalu in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Supervalu in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 92.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SVU opened at $32.49 on Friday. Supervalu Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supervalu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Supervalu Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

