Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report $478.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $460.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 291,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,350. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $814,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

