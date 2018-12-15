Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 103 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Societe Generale set a CHF 102 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 83 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 99.92.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

