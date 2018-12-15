Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 99.92.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

