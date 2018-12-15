Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position Lifted by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $221,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

SYF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

