Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 110.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

