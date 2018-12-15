Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $103,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

SNDX opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

