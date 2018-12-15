Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $796.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.30 million. Synopsys reported sales of $769.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $795.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $318,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,633 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $1,783,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,379. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $80.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

