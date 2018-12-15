Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Director Sells $131,292.08 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 1,733 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $131,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 247,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,751.25, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $91.16.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after acquiring an additional 441,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Director Sells $131,292.08 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/tabula-rasa-healthcare-inc-trhc-director-sells-131292-08-in-stock.html.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.