Taseko Mines (TGB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

TGB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 348,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,911. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.